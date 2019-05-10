Bandelettes

Elastic Anti-chafing Thigh Bands

Can be worn under dresses and skirts, used as a fashion accessory with shorts, and even in athletic or active situations. Enjoy a grease-free, chemical-free solution to protect your skin from the inconvenience of chafing legs and chafing between thighs and return to having beautiful thighs and soft skin. Comfortable, delicately crafted premium stretchy lace made of 90% nylon and 10% spandex, stays in place using two rows of non-slip silicone (one on the top, one on the bottom), giving you peace of mind as you enjoy your active day. Top choice of anti chafing bands everywhere, available in 6 sizes, over 10 colors and design variations, giving you an option for every situation or fashion need. While we strongly suggest measuring your thighs, especially for your 1st pair, comparable US pants sizings are: A – 2-4- size B – 6-8- C – 10-12- D – 14-16- E – 18-20, F – 22-24. Be sure to watch the sizing video to get the perfect fit for you. Regain the freedom to move about without worry or pain with Bandelettes' patented design which offers a lightweight and fashionable alternative to using bulky anti chafing shorts or anti chafing underwear while still solving the problem of chafing inner thighs, chafing between legs, and the painful redness and discomfort that often comes along with it.