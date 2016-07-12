Outfits That Prevent Thigh Chafe For Days When You Literally Can't

When iced coffee season hits and the last thing I want to do is leave my air-conditioned apartment to trek out into that unbearable summer heat, the main thing stopping me is thigh chafe. Or, I should say, the main thing that used to stop me. I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I may be the queen of chub rub avoidance. I’ve tested countless products created to combat it, from the Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick to Soma Smoothing Shorts to Bandalettes (lingerie for your thighs!). But on extra-sticky days when I can’t take chances, there’s no strategy more ironclad than just making my outfit thigh-chafe-proof.
1. The two-piece jumpsuit: This all-black Eileen Fisher look is an excellent way to combat thigh chafe. Not only does it feel like you’re wearing a dress, but the super soft, silky material says no to rubbing while keeping you cool and breezy. Plus, gauchos are incredibly flattering.
2. The daytime pajama: This is a trend I wish I had been following my whole life, and not just in college as I ran to take an exam. This print-on-print pair by Long Tall Sally captures the essence of a pajama set while remaining chic enough for the daytime. Paired with a nude heel and statement bag, this look keeps you polished and avoids thigh-chafe.
3. The cropped set: Blue is my favorite color, especially in vibrant shades that really pop. This two-piece set from Eloquii is a sexy way to avoid thigh chafe, with just a little skin shown in the middle. Its light fabric and embroidered detail keep me cool all day; matched with a pair of gold platform sandals and a color-coordinated blue bag, this look is a win-win.
