Katie Sturino
Fashion
My Dog Was An Instagram Superstar. Here’s How She Changed My Life
Katie Sturino
Sep 12, 2018
Fashion
When Will The Victoria's Secret Runway Show Embrace Size Inclusivity?
Katie Sturino
Nov 29, 2017
Fashion
As A Plus Woman, Kmart's "Fabulously Sized" Division Makes Me Cringe
Katie Sturino
Sep 13, 2017
Styling Tips
How To Wear A Sweater When You Have Big Breasts
As a plus-size blogger, I get a lot of "how do I wear this" questions, but come fall, the one I'm asked most is a common large-chest query: "How do I wear
by
Katie Sturino
Fashion
I Am The Most Ignored Woman In Fashion
Tall. Growing up in Whitefish Bay, WI, that was the word most used to describe me. It wasn’t until I left the Midwest after college with my Fashion
by
Katie Sturino
Styling Tips
Outfits That Prevent Thigh Chafe For Days When You Literally Can't
When iced coffee season hits and the last thing I want to do is leave my air-conditioned apartment to trek out into that unbearable summer heat, the main
by
Katie Sturino
Styling Tips
They Don’t Want Me To Wear Miniskirts — But I Do Anyway
I'm a size 12, and I also love fashion. Those two things shouldn't feel contradictory, but it seems that the fashion industry has always told me that the
by
Katie Sturino
