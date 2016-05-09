They Don’t Want Me To Wear Miniskirts — But I Do Anyway

Inevitably, every spring, what I want to wear the most are miniskirts. When sashaying around in one (really — it's the only time I sashay), I feel effortless, sexy, playful, and French…i.e. the four best things to feel. And if fashion isn't about feeling good above all else, then what is it? But you know what doesn't feel good? A lifetime of being directed toward silhouettes that are meant to hide, conceal, or minimize. Having spent the past 10 years working in fashion where I can usually count on being the only size 12 in the room, I’m acutely aware that I'm expected to dress by a different set of rules. I would like to say that I’ve never paid it any mind, but I'm not superhuman. The truth is I know what it feels like to be the odd one out, unsure who is scrutinizing my shape more — me or everyone else. And it stinks.