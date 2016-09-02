I Am The Most Ignored Woman In Fashion

Tall. Growing up in Whitefish Bay, WI, that was the word most used to describe me. It wasn’t until I left the Midwest after college with my Fashion Dreams securely tucked into my Juicy jumpsuit and landed in NYC that I realized there would be a new word to describe my body: fat. My height no longer set me apart, as 5-foot-11 models stood eye level with me — and suddenly it was also no excuse for not fitting into the tiny clothing that surrounded me. I worked for a high-end clothing company that I really admired (and still love to this day!), but the boundaries were set immediately. While the other people in my department used the samples closet as their second wardrobes, I struggled to find a single piece I could squeeze into, and had to pretend that accessories were my thing (handbags always fit!). My coworkers swapped stories about celebrities who claimed they were a size 2 and who had to be greased into a 4…whales! So, what did those gossipers think of my size 12 body? I could only imagine. I began a nearly constant struggle with weight loss. I took up running. I ran a marathon. I recruited my roommate with me to start (and fall off) a dozen no-carb diets.



So began my hate-hate relationship with fashion: Every time I complimented someone's outfit and asked where it was from, I would later find out that it didn’t come in my size. High-end stores always thought it was best to throw a blanket-style top over me and tell me to maybe belt it? I tried plus-size stores, but the clothing felt cheap, and the styles often targeted a much older customer. I realized that I was caught in a limbo where I was a smidge too big for the fashion brands I loved, and too small for the plus-size brands available at the time.



I have worked in public relations for 10 years, and nothing feels worse than having to represent a client whose product you cannot experience. Years ago, I worked with a small brand that made adorable dresses…just not in my size. They special-ordered one for me to wear to meetings at my encouragement, and it was still too small. It was humiliating. One thing straight-sized fashion people might not know is that most contemporary brands end their sizing at a 10 and sometimes even an 8. This completely eliminates any woman my size or bigger from the conversation.