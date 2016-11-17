As a plus-size blogger, I get a lot of "how do I wear this" questions, but come fall, the one I'm asked most is a common large-chest query: "How do I wear a sweater when I have big boobs?" I'm the first to say fuck the rules when it comes to fashion, but as a 38DDD, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find a piece of knitwear that both satisfies your trend craving and fits across your chest in a comfortable way. And settling for a style that only does one of the two — or neither? No one has time for that.
Here's the thing: Dressing an ample chest for sweater weather can actually be counterintuitive. A loose-fitting silhouette may seem like the obvious choice (we are told to hide, after all). But a fitted option can actually work wonders when it comes to balancing out a bigger chest. For me, this is one area where I welcome a rule or two.
Here's how I wear sweaters all winter long without letting my breasts get in the way.
I told you: Something fitted is the answer. I love how this '70s-esque turtleneck actually shows off my shape, while the colorblocking at the wrists and neck draw the eye up and out.
Tory Sport Merino Turtleneck Sweater, $195, available at Tory Burch; Tory Sport Wide-leg Track Pants, $135, available at Tory Burch; Eloquii Mary Jane Buckle Heel, $89.90, available at Eloquii; Karen Walker sunglasses.
When in doubt, either go high or low with your neckline. You might expect a turtleneck to fight with a large chest, but with a fitted silhouette, it actually elongates your body, making your breasts less of a focus. Adding track pants and heels ups the ante, too.
Pro tip: I hate how cheap knits instantly pill where my arms rub. When possible, invest in fewer, better-quality knits. They're worth it in the long run.
Cropped sweaters are a cool-girl staple, but the boxy shape can add bulk to a curvy frame. A V-neck, however, balances the volume with a touch of skin up top.
AYR Mo-AYR,
$325 $295, available at AYR; Sarah Chloe Suede Choker, $45, available at Sarah Chloe; Maria Rinaldi pants; J.Crew boots.
This one's all about the details. An oversized rib is a subtle way to keep the eye from lingering on your chest, as it creates an obvious texture down at the hem.
Classic V-necks can feel boring, but styling yours with faux leather leggings and a choker keeps the typically preppy silhouette feeling fresh and modern.
Wearing horizontal stripes with a big bust sounds like a huge "don’t." Of course, we don't believe in "don'ts" anyway, but when the sweater is cut close to the body, like this colorful crewneck, the combo becomes a major "do."
MaxMara Mohair and Wool Knit Shirt, $525, available at MaxMara; MaxMara Wool and Angora Skirt, $595, available at MaxMara.
