As a woman who swings between a size 12 and 16, I cringe when I hear the words “Fabulously Sized.” It feels unauthentic, awkward, and even patronizing. Is the self-worth of a woman above a size 12 perceived to be so low she needs a retailer to pat her on the back and assure her of her fabulousness? And to ask the obvious: Are size two women not fabulous as well? This packaging feels like the kind of special treatment reserved for someone who’s been dealt a tough hand in life. If anything, it only further divides the discussion around size. It continues the "us vs. them” mentality that hasn’t served women well in the past, and certainly won’t serve women well in the future.