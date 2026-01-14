“In high enough concentrations, citric acid can have an exfoliating effect on the skin,” says Abbas. It encourages old or dead skin cells to shed, revealing fresh, new cells and improving the appearance of dull skin, Abbas explains. It can also help unclog pores and prevent new breakouts, but it does all of this with far less irritation: “Citric acid is gentler than other alpha hydroxy acids,” she says. This is because its larger molecules aren’t absorbed into the skin as easily as glycolic acid’s much smaller ones. “As such, it is better tolerated as an exfoliating agent by sensitive skin,” says Abbas.