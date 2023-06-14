I’m A Derm With Chronic Acne & Here’s The Skin Advice I’d Give My Younger Self

In the US, the only people who should be treating acne are “board-certified” dermatologists. (In the UK, that would be “consultant” dermatologists.) These dermatologists have undergone the highest level of training in skin and are the only professionals who should be prescribing one of the most common oral medications for treating acne: Accutane. There are a lot of experts out there who will claim to be able to treat aggressive cystic acne with a course of in-office topical treatments or the skin-care line they stock in their clinic. I often have patients in floods of tears when they realize how much they have been mis-sold over the years. It’s better to see a dermatologist from the very start to nip it in the bud.