“Many people have struggled with stubborn breakouts developing under the mask for the past couple of years. It’s important to remember that not all breakouts are acne — there are many other skin conditions that can be aggravated under the mask and resemble acne bumps. If your breakouts are stubborn and not responding to typical over-the-counter treatments, I highly suggest consulting with a board-certified dermatologist. That being said, there are some helpful tips and tricks that can help you get ahead of those bumps. 1) Try to incorporate exfoliation into your routine with a mild alpha hydroxy acid, such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, or mandelic acid at least once a week. A great product to include in your regimen is the Neutrogena Stubborn Texture Daily Cleanser , which features a blend of salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and polyhydroxy acid to help clear stubborn acne and smooth uneven skin texture. 2) Consider using lighter skin-care formulas under your mask, like a lightweight sunscreen. 3) Use barrier cream for sensitive areas, like around the nose and lips (Vaseline is a great option).”