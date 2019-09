It was a high that was frankly hard to come down from. But come down we did, especially once we realized that women's razors, for the most part, suck. I can't count the number of times I've gotten a new razor, been thrilled to shave with it for the first time during my nightly shower, and then woken up the next day to find legs that feel like those prickly hairless cats. (Ever held one? I wouldn't recommend it.) Or, how about shaving at night and then waking up to red, irritated bumps along your bikini line? That's fun, too. Oh, and are these razors cheap? LOL, girl, NO. After all, the pink tax exists.