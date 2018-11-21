Spill It
You Might Be Surprised What's In Youtube Star Liza Koshy's Purse

YouTube star Liza Koshy spills her purse and talks about her favorite beauty buys in this episode of "Spill It."

See more about this Episode
From Chapstick and perfume to sentimental trinkets, we carry our entire lives in our handbags. In Spill It, our favorite trendsetters show and tell their bare necessities and beauty secrets — both the practical and the personal.
There's a reason why 22-year-old actress Liza Koshy has over 16 million subscribers on Youtube — and all you have to do is start one of her videos to understand why. Her comedy is the kind that sucks you in and makes you laugh until the credits roll, which is just one of the reasons why we invited her to our L.A. office to walk us through the contents of her purse. Yes, we knew there would be laughs, but there's also a lot of affordable buys, from cheapie glasses from Amazon to the everyday products she totes with her, to consider adding to our own bags. But don't take our word for it, just press play above to check it out for yourself.
Liza Koshy Shows Us What Is In Her Purse
written by Gianna Doxey
BeautyAmazonBeauty BlogsCelebrity BeautyHome
Released on November 21, 2018
Season 2
Season 1
I'm A Model — & I Carry $1,500 Of Beauty Essentials In My Purse
The 3 Beauty Products Kim Petras Keeps On Her At All Times
Gigi Gorgeous Loves $5 Hair Clips And Kim Kardashian Perfume
Noah Cyrus Gets Real About Instagram, Career Regrets, & Her Beloved Fans
The Mini Mascara This Model Can't Leave The House Without
DJ Chantel Jeffries Spills What's In Her $1,790 Gucci Bag
Now Playing
You Might Be Surprised What's In Youtube Star Liza Koshy's Purse
The $6 Drugstore Mascara This YouTube Star Has Worn Since High School
Patrick Starrr Never Travels Without His "Airport Wig"
Baby Ariel Uses Eye Cream Somewhere You'd Never Expect

Related Content

R29 Original Series