You Might Be Surprised What's In Youtube Star Liza Koshy's Purse

There's a reason why 22-year-old actress Liza Koshy has over 16 million subscribers on Youtube — and all you have to do is start one of her videos to understand why. Her comedy is the kind that sucks you in and makes you laugh until the credits roll, which is just one of the reasons why we invited her to our L.A. office to walk us through the contents of her purse. Yes, we knew there would be laughs, but there's also a lot of affordable buys, from cheapie glasses from Amazon to the everyday products she totes with her, to consider adding to our own bags. But don't take our word for it, just press play above to check it out for yourself.