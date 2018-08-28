DJ Chantel Jeffries Spills What's In Her $1,790 Gucci Bag

See more about this Episode
Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. In this episode of Spill It, model, DJ, and producer, Chantel Jeffries shows us what’s inside her bag.
Ever wonder what someone with 4.1 million Instagram followers keeps in their bag? Well, for Chantel Jeffries, her must-haves include lip balm, a Kind bar, and lots of Snapchat stickers.
There’s no denying Jeffries immediately caught our eyes — or rather, her red, silk embroidered Gucci bag that goes for a cool $1,790. Her flair makes sense: Chantel is not only YouTube personality, she's a DJ and producer, one who has been linked to the likes of Justin Bieber.
So what else did Jeffries have in her almost $2,000 bag? Three pairs of glasses, a second iPhone, probiotics, and a lemon-flavored water enhancer to add to unsweetened iced teas for a makeshift Arnold Palmer. And, of course, the DJ and producer also carries a USB cord and an adapter on her at all times just incase she needs to play an impromptu set.
Watch the video above to get a complete look at what's in Jeffries' bag, and head over here to watch her new lyric video for her single “Better.”
