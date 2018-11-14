Spill It
I'm A Model — & I Carry $1,500 Of Beauty Essentials In My Purse

Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik spills her purse and shows us her must-have beauty supplies.

From Chapstick and perfume to sentimental trinkets, we carry our entire lives in our handbags. In Spill It, our favorite trendsetters show and tell their bare necessities and beauty secrets — both the practical and the personal.
Purse, pouch, pocketbook, tote. No matter what shape, size, or name you have for it, we carry our entire universe in our bag. It showcases our personalities and gets us around day to day, but what we carry in it makes us unique.
In this episode of Spill It, Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik goes through her purse and shows us the must-have beauty products and accessories she simply cannot leave the house without — all 17 of them. Watch the video above to find out what beauty buys Shaik swears by.
written by Gianna Doxey
Released on November 14, 2018
