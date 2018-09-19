Noah Cyrus Gets Real About Instagram, Career Regrets, & Her Beloved Fans

"I know that a lot of people can relate. There's a lot of people that feel what I feel, and go through what I do every day. And, there’s a lot of people who think maybe because of where I come from, that I’m not real and I don’t have real feelings — but I do. My feelings hurt a lot of the time. I have a lot of anxiety. I have a lot of depression. I’m a normal person and I deal with normal person issues. I want to be able to talk about that. I know that there’s a lot of other kids [out there also going through that], because I communicate. I talk to my fans, I DM my fans, and we have a lot of ongoing conversations all the time. I know that there’s a lot of people who understand the way I’m feeling, and need to hear that [someone else feels the same way they do]."