Noah Cyrus Gave Her Dad An XL Bong For His Birthday & The Photo Is Very Funny

Birthday candles weren't the only things getting lit on Billy Ray Cyrus' 57th birthday. The country crooner rang in another year over the weekend with the help of his daughter, Noah Cyrus, and her new boyfriend, rapper Lil Xan (née Diego Leanos), who showed up to the party with an XL bong. Most people in new relationships typically reach for something a little less risqué, like a fragrance or a portable speaker, to give their significant other's pops, but hey, most people aren't dating a Cyrus either.
Thankfully for Lil Xan, the country singer seemed totally down with the unconventional gift and even agreed to pose for one of the greatest photos of 2018. In the picture, Cyrus holds up the multi-colored bong while Xan appropriately dons a beanie reading, "Kush." I don't know if its the juxtaposition of cowboy boots and high-top sneakers, Cyrus' deadpan stare, or just the fact that Cyrus is holding a two-foot bong, but this photo has me rolling. Someone please call the Louvre because this pic is the definition of art.
Noah, 18, also shared a peek at her dad's reaction on Instagram Stories with the caption, "happy birthday daddy!!! (the bong was my gift to him)."
Noah and Lil Xan, 21, who have been rumored to be dating since earlier this summer, made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards last week. The couple sang about how their love for each other helps them overcome adversity in their first joint single, "Live or Die."
Cyrus, whose own career has been picking up steam over the past two years, has been refreshingly honest about what its like to set herself apart from her sister Miley and how her struggles with anxiety and depression impact her music. Her father's birthday party is just one of many glimpses the singer shares of her hilarious family adventures.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
