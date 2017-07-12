Noah Cyrus is so much more than Miley Cyrus' little sister. We learned that when we caught up with her after an intimate show, we learned it when we saw her perform during Coachella, and now, once again, we're learning how much the 17-year-old has to offer, in a new profile for FADER.
With her songs speaking for themselves (they're candid, they're honest, they're fun, and they're hits), Cyrus is gaining more and more confidence in speaking up for herself. Even if she is a little hesitant to do so, considering the public's treatment of her older sister, Miley.
"I’m obviously really sensitive to that stuff,” she says in the interview, when talking about the impact of Miley's career on her own. "That made me sad when people were being awful to [Miley] through the media. I hated that — she is who she is, and that’s what I want for her. I get a little nervous for when that time will come [for me]. I mean, I’m not going to sit and worry on it, but I know it’ll happen." It's that kind of mature acceptance that really makes her work shine and stand on its own, despite the vocal similarities of her and Miley (that signature Cyrus pop-twang).
She also speaks about the dangers of social media, and how she's made amends with the trolls and haters who seem to find their way into her comments section. "People said stuff about my face, my sister — someone told me I had a weird belly button, which I laughed at," she says. First, she removed the ability for people to comment at all, but recently she realized she needed to have a more open line of communication with her actual fans. She tells FADER that now she individually "Likes" all the mean comments, preferring to kill 'em with kindness instead of the other way around.
