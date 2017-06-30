Listen up, world. Niall Horan isn't dating Katy Perry or Noah Cyrus. The former One Direction member has been the subject of a couple of dating rumors recently and it's time they all got cleared up.
While on KIIS FM's radio show with Kyle and Jackie O, Noah Cyrus confronted rumors that she and Horan are dating. In response to a photo of the two of them together, Cyrus replied "Niall is not my boyfriend," but left a little ambiguity there.
Just because Horan isn't her boyfriend doesn't mean someone else isn't. However, it's unlikely that we'll be getting that tea from Cyrus just yet. When asked who she actually is dating, she replied that she didn't know! That's grade-A evasion. Maybe she's gotten some tips on how to maintain privacy from big sis Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
The17-year-old did admit that she's a huge fan of Horan and One Direction. But, like, who isn't?
These dating rumors came up at about the same time as Katy Perry alleged that the Irishman was always flirting with her. Horan quickly responded to that one by saying "She is just finding any excuse to just patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me." I wonder what he has to say about these rumors. He might be too busy to comment, however. The singer is currently going around the world promoting his solo album, to be released this fall.
The real reason Cyrus went on KIIS FM was to talk about her single "I'm Stuck," which features pop, country, electronic influences. Her track "Make Me (Cry)" with British singer Labrinth went certified platinum in the United States.
