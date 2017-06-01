You just recently turned your Instagram comments back on after having them off for some time. Can you talk about how the negative comments were affecting you?

"They were really affecting me. Like, really bad. I was getting really depressed from them, and hurt, and would cry for hours over things. It was killing me every time I read something slightly hurtful, and I just couldn't take it anymore. But recently, I've been asked so many questions [like] 'Why don't you have your Instagram comments on? How do you talk to your fans now?' I was kind of starting to think, 'Well, I can't really talk to them. I can't let bad comments get to me.' I felt really selfish for turning off my comments. If things don't go well, I can turn them back off, that's what is great about that feature. But, so far, I've been able to talk to my fans, and I'm actually liking having the comments back on. I get to talk to my friends, too. I feel like a normal person again, but I had to take a couple of weeks to think about it, because to me, it's a really big deal."