Noah Cyrus's Coachella Debut Will Make You Tear Up

Noah Cyrus may be following in Miley's footsteps, but she's also gaining success as a singer in her own right: The youngest Cyrus sibling has already become part of the Coachella festivities. On Saturday, she performed at Lucky Brand's Desert Jam, a pool party in Palm Springs, Cosmopolitan reports.
A compilation shared by the fan Twitter account @noahscyrusnews shows her singing an acoustic version of "Make Me Cry" in a cute pair of patchy Lucky jeans.
Cyrus got the music world's attention when she dropped the song last November. She's already signed two record deals worth a total of $350,000, Perez Hilton reports.
"Make Me Cry" sounds way different live. Without Labrinth's vocals or any accompaniment other than a guitar and percussions, Cyrus's voice is strong and emotive. The crowd sang along to the lyrics "I never needed you like I do right now / I never hated you like I do right now," and the singer gave a shoutout to her mom.
Videos of Noah performing at Coachella ?
Jamieson Hill and DJ Rosé also performed at the event, OC Weekly reports. And apparently, someone dressed up as a giant bear was hanging out at the Ingleside Inn, too. Cyrus couldn't help but snap a bunch of photos with the critter.
She also performed her newest song "Stay Together," and it's incredibly catchy. The track dropped Friday, Billboard reports, and joins "Make Me Cry" as the second single on her first album NC-17. The lyrics are surprisingly cynical for such an upbeat tune. "I drank straight to my head / I went outside to smoke a cigarette / and I shattered my phone on the cement / but I don't give a fuck," it starts off. "Nothing lasts forever, but wouldn't it be nice to stay together for the night?" the chorus goes.
Noah singing her new song #StayTogether at #Coachella2017 ??
We have a feeling this is just the beginning for Noah. And while you can hear the resemblance to her sis in her voice, she's definitely also carving out her own niche.
