Miley Cyrus' Younger Sister Noah Just Dropped Her New Song

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
There's a Cyrus out there making sweet, sad music — and this time, it isn't Billy or Miley. The "We Can't Stop" singer's 16-year-old sister Noah Cyrus has officially launched her music career with the track "Make Me (Cry)." The new song is more reminiscent of the music of Miley's later years than Miley's run as Hannah Montana.

The new song is more mature than one might expect from someone who has yet to graduate high school. It's moody. It features the sound of a water drop in place of the word "cry." It compares relationships to rain storms. It would send anyone recently broken up with into an ugly cry.

Basically, this song is the real deal — and this Cyrus sibling is one to watch out for.

The track is a collaboration with Labyrinth, and features seriously emotional lyrics like: "Couldn't see the rain / We're too busy making hurricanes," "Loving you / Could make Jesus cry," and "Fighting like I'm Ali / But you've got me on the ropes."
Many Twitter users are ready for Noah's music career:
Noah's debut was pure magic, and, according to Perez Hilton, there's more music coming: She signed two big record deals, reportedly worth $350,000. If the music is anything like "Make Me (Cry)," I am prepared to be amazed.
