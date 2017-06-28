If only we could all have Katy Perry's problems. The "Swish Swish" singer, who called it quits with then-boyfriend Orlando Bloom back in March, is single and ready to mingle — just not with this former member of One Direction. According to a recent interview, Perry wants Niall Horan to stop flirting with her — because, as she puts it, she's old enough to "babysit" him.
As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Perry, who is 32, told Nova 96.9FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show that a romance with Horan, 23, is just not going to happen — despite the former boy bander continuously trying. Ouch.
"I see him around all the time — he’s always trying to like get my number, to maybe like flirt with me but I’m like, ‘I can babysit you! I’m like your mum.'"
The pair's nine-year age difference might be too much for the "Firework" songstress to fathom, but she did tell the radio hosts that she's a big fan of the "This Town" singer, who got his start on X Factor.
"Niall’s amazing — I love him. I think we feel connected in a way because I helped him get through on X Factor to join his group and find his stuff...He’s become a big star and I’m like, ‘Cool, I guess that means I have taste.'"
Horan isn't the only one dishing about other popstars. While he has yet to comment on flirting with Perry, he did recently praise her pal Selena Gomez.
"Selena is the perfect role model for young girls," Horan told Billboard. "It takes balls to go in front of the world and share your problems."
Horan seems like a pretty chill dude — even if Perry would prefer to stay just friends with this one-time One Directioner.
