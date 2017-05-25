This former One Direction star is speaking out about the people he keeps close — and one name on his list may surprise you. According to Niall Horan's interview with Billboard, he still hangs out with Selena Gomez. In fact, Horan does more than just kick it with SelGo: he also credits the 13 Reasons Why producer with being an incredible role model for young women.
"Selena is the perfect role model for young girls," Horan told Billboard. "It takes balls to go in front of the world and share your problems."
While, ahem, it takes more than "balls" to be brave, the former boybander isn't wrong about Gomez's keen ability to connect with her fans by opening up about her own issues. She came forward and revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, and shared her own struggles with mentally health that, ultimately, led to her seeking treatment at a rehab facility. In fact, the former Disney Channel actress was passionate about her new producing project 13 Reasons Why because it openly discussed teenagers in crisis — rather than sweeping their problems under the rug.
While Gomez is very happy with her new boo The Weeknd, rumors once swirled that Gomez was more than just friends with Horan. However, when asked about the rumored relationship by Entertainment Tonight, the "Bad Liar" singer was quick to shut down those rumors:
"Oh my god! No," Gomez told Entertainment Tonight in 2015, before adding: "I love him, I always have. He's amazing."
As for Horan, he clearly likes to keep his circle full of people who really bring something to his life. He actually received recording advice from Gomez's ex Justin Bieber while making his solo album:
"Bieber told me that you never really know when you’re finished [with an album]," the singer revealed to Billboard.
Sounds like Horan's squad is pretty full right now, but we'd love to send in our application.
