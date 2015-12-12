Selena Gomez Gets Real About Dating Niall Horan

Selena Gomez has finally, definitively answered the question of whetheror not she's dating One Directioner Niall Horan.
"Oh my god! No," Gomez told Entertainment Tonight on the Billboard's 10th annual Women in Music the red carpet Friday in response to whether the pair are an item.
Dating rumors began swirling in early December, after the "Good for You" singer and the Irish heartthrob were spotted leaving Jenna Dewan Tatum's birthday party together, ET reports. A few days later, Horan was backstage during Gomez's KIISFM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performance.
This isn't the only dating gossip chasing Gomez. In late November, Justin Bieber's public serenade to his ex-girlfriend got everyone wondering whether or not the two were back on just in time for the holidays.
The way Gomez tells it, she's doing her — but no hard feelings to Horan.
"I love him, I always have. He's amazing," Gomez said.
"Oh my god! No," Gomez told Entertainment Tonight on the Billboard's 10th annual Women in Music the red carpet Friday in response to whether the pair are an item.
Dating rumors began swirling in early December, after the "Good for You" singer and the Irish heartthrob were spotted leaving Jenna Dewan Tatum's birthday party together, ET reports. A few days later, Horan was backstage during Gomez's KIISFM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performance.
This isn't the only dating gossip chasing Gomez. In late November, Justin Bieber's public serenade to his ex-girlfriend got everyone wondering whether or not the two were back on just in time for the holidays.
The way Gomez tells it, she's doing her — but no hard feelings to Horan.
"I love him, I always have. He's amazing," Gomez said.
Advertisement