The Touching Reason One Actor Got The Same Tattoo As Selena Gomez

Today is a brand-new day, which means one more member of the 13 Reasons Why cast has added the semicolon tattoo to their wrist. Yes, Brandon Flynn (or Justin Foley, as you might know him from the show) got his own ink. Just an hour ago, the actor posted a video to Instagram of the punctuation mark being illustrated. Considering the great cause this semicolon represents, we have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of the tattoo on stars in the future.