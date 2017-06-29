I never thought I'd see the day when I'd be keeping up with romantic drama between One Direction's Niall Horan and singer Katy Perry, but here we are. Except, Horan is adamant there is no romantic drama despite claims made by Perry accusing the "Slow Hands" singer of hitting on her.
"Katy, please stop being mean to me," he pleads with the camera. "She is just finding any excuse to just patronise me and go around spreading rumours about me."
Horan doesn't have any ill will towards the pop star. In fact, he told The Project, "I just want to be her friend."
A few days ago, the "Swish Swish" singer told told Nova 96.9FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show that Horan had been bothering her.
"I see him around all the time — he’s always trying to like get my number, to maybe like flirt with me but I’m like, ‘I can babysit you! I’m like your mum,'" she said, adding, "Niall’s amazing — I love him. I think we feel connected in a way because I helped him get through on X Factor to join his group and find his stuff...He’s become a big star and I’m like, ‘Cool, I guess that means I have taste.'"
However, it doesn't seem like Horan would even have time to spend chasing after Katy Perry. He has a music career of his own. In fact, it's going so well that the thought of reuniting with One Direction is "weird."
"I suppose right now, it would be a bit weird," he told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "Can't rule anything out really, can you?"
As for when he's going to release his album? Well, when he finally gets a moment to breathe.
"There's a lot of stuff going on at the minute, promo-wise, around the world," he explained. "Performing things down in Australia, and it's all crazy at the minute. So, when I get time to stop that — or when that stops — I'll then release it. I'm really looking forward to it."
Next stop: friendship with Katy Perry — and friendship only.
