A Meme, A Hickey & A Rabid Fanbase: Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan's Wild Break Up Story

After gushing over one another at the MTV Video Music Awards mere weeks ago, Noah Cyrus, 18, and Lil Xan, 21, have broken up. The news comes after the "Stay Together" singer and the prescription pill-named SoundCloud rapper released their collaboration "Live or Die."
So, what happened? It's possible that a meme of Charlie Puth got in the way of a relationship that initially began with Xan sliding into Cyrus' DMs. (These two really do embody youth culture.)
Here's what went down — according to the pair's Instagram accounts.
Over the weekend, Xan (real name: Diego Leanos) wrote that he "[feels] like I'm probably being cheated on" in his Instagram story. Cyrus, who wrote on her own Instagram story that she was "concerned" and "confused" about the cheating accusation, shared a meme of Charlie Puth's head on a porn star's body — a meme that, Cyrus stated via Instagram story, made Xan think she was cheating on him.
Now, if you're wondering why Cyrus sent that meme in the first place — I have no idea. But, it does not seem to be the nail in the relationship's coffin that Cyrus initially thought it was. Xan claimed, via an Instagram story yet again, that it was actually this photo, of Cyrus and EDM producer and longtime collaborator Ookay (real name: Abraham 'Abe' Laguna), 26, that upset him.
Then came the cheating accusations from Cyrus, also via Instagram story. In text on her Instagram story, the "Stay Together" artist claimed that she had not seen her then-boyfriend in a week, and that fans tagged her in a photo in which it appears Xan has a hickey on his neck. (Xan told Cyrus, per her story, that it was "just a bruise" and not the result of any neck-sucking.)
Cyrus then claimed that the "Xanarchy" rapper may be accusing her of cheating because he, himself, had cheated.
Along the way, Xan declared that the music video for "Live or Die" would not be released. According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Xan said in his own Instagram video:
"The 'Live or Die' music video is not coming out at this point... I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake and I’m being used. So fuck it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well."
Fortunately, Cyrus doesn't have too much time to worry about this boy drama. Her new EP "Good Cry" arrives September 21, and she'll headline a tour of the same name beginning September 22. Wash that Xan right out of your hair, girl — you've got much bigger things going on.
