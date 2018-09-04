A Guide To The Extremely Gen-Z Couple, Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan

Most love stories come to an end, and Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan's is no exception. The most Gen Z couple ever broke up over the weekend, and documented it all on Instagram.
"Stay Together" singer Noah Cyrus solidified that her romance with rapper Lil Xan (real name: Diego Leanos) was the real deal when the two released their joint track "Live or Die" this August, just before canoodling on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. As the young stars (Cyrus is 18, while Lil Xan is 21) stake their claim as a newly-minted power couple, it's worth wondering — how did these two even meet, anyway?
It is, appropriately, a very Generation Z love story.
But first, some basic background.
Though Cyrus released her first single "Make Me (Cry)" in 2016, she's long been in the public eye thanks to her very famous last name that also belongs to superstar sister Miley and dad Billy Ray.
Lil Xan — whose stage name comes from a previous addiction to Xanax, but has since gotten clean and now has possible plans to change his rapper moniker to his actual name Diego — has had a bit of a different fame trajectory. The California native made his mark on the internet, releasing tracks on Soundcloud before making a real splash with his single "Betrayed." Currently, the video has over 220 million plays since its August 2017 release.
Which brings us to how Cyrus and Lil Xan collided to create... Noahan? Xanrus? (Yes, let's go with Xanrus, solely because it sounds like it could refer to a new species of dinosaur.) Here is the timeline, as we know it, of this pair's whirlwind romance.
February, 2018
The specifics of this part of the timeline is unclear, but we do know how Lil Xan first tried to get in touch with Cyrus, thanks to the singer's interview with E! News at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.
"He DM'd me like in February and I didn't see it for months and then I saw that he was following me and I was like, 'Lil Xan, cool, he's following me. I'll follow him back,'" the "I'm Stuck" singer told the outlet. "And then I saw his DM and [we just started] hanging out [and] making music."
July 30, 2018
Are you really a couple if you don't post about it on Instagram? Cyrus and Lil Xan did not have to answer this question, because on July 30, 2018, Cyrus confirmed her relationship status by including Lil Xan in her Instagram grid. The photo remains to this day. (Shortly before this, they were alllllll up in one another's Instagram Story.) Not all of Cyrus' fans were particularly thrilled about the new relationship, but hey, let these kids be in love, okay?
July 31, 2018
August 18, 2018
Lil Xan shares some intense fan art of him and his gal pal to Instagram.
"Demon and an Angel," he writes.
August 19, 2018
Cyrus teases her and her bae's new collaboration, "Live or Die" on the place the couple is happiest — Instagram.
August 20, 2018
"Live or Die" officially drops at midnight, and that day, Cyrus and Lil Xan walk arm-in-arm on the VMAs red carpet, where Cyrus reveals exactly why she loves her new boo so much.
"He’s the sweetest ever and treats me like a princess, and when I’m hungry, he gets me chicken nuggets," Cyrus told Billboard on the red carpet. "He tells me I’m beautiful like every five seconds of the day and he’s the sweetest ever." Cyrus also confirms that her boyfriend has already met her family, and that her mom is "obsessed" with the couple.
August 27, 2018
To, I presume, help ease his pain of an achy breaky heart, Lil Xan gifts Billy Ray a bong and joints for his 57th birthday.
"Had to get dad a present ya dig," writes the rapper in the Instagram caption.
For more updates on Gen Z's very own Xanrus, stay glued to Instagram.
