Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan's Lovey-Dovey Couple Music Video Is Weird To Watch Now

The short-lived power couple of Generation Z, Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan, broke up on the public stage. (And when I say "public stage," I mean over Instagram stories.) The split came mere weeks after the pair released their single "Live or Die," the very same day the couple gushed over one another at the MTV Video Music Awards. It is perhaps only fitting, then, that the video for "Live or Die" would be released, even if watching it now is, err, awkward at best.
Lil Xan (real name: Diego Leanos), the Soundcloud rapper who got his stage name from his one-time problem with the prescription medication, previously stated that the "Live or Die" video would not see the light of day. In his Instagram video, he told fans:
"The 'Live or Die' music video is not coming out at this point... I’ve just been informed that basically [my relationship with Noah is] all fake and I’m being used. So fuck it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well."
Alas, the video did drop, and it features Cyrus and Xan as a hardcore, ultra-cozy couple... which can't be fun for either of them to watch.
It's so far unclear who posted the video: Though the release date was September 13, it only made the rounds on the internet on Monday. Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Xan and Cyrus for comment.
Despite the not-so-fun timing of the video, the song itself — in this writer's humble opinion, anyway — is quite the bop. Listen, watch, and cringe for the exes below:
While this song may come with some bittersweet memories, Cyrus is on the up-and-up in the music world. She is headlining her first tour and releasing oodles of new music, including her latest track "Mad At You." Let's hope that a music video for that single is a little more comfortable viewing.
