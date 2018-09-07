Is Noah Cyrus's New Song About Her Breakup With Lil Xan?

Ahead of her upcoming EP, Good Cry, Noah Cyrus has released the single "Mad at You" featuring Gallant. This comes days after her very public breakup with boyfriend Lil Xan, which went down on Instagram stories after the rapper accused Cyrus of cheating on him. So, naturally, fans took one listen to these lyrics and assumed it was all about that very breakup:
"It's gonna be hard as hell /And baby, you know me well / No matter what you do / I can never be mad at you / And you only love yourself / For me, there's no one else / No matter what you do / I can never be mad, mad, mad at you / Mad, mad at you."
However, presumably in response to this rapid speculation, the 18-year-old posted a quick clarification on her Instagram Story.
"Lmao y'all I wrote my EP a year agooooo," she wrote, adding, "Some new songs. But 'Mad At You' I've had over a year. Loollol."
However, she has admitted that some of the feelings this EP is about are eerily similar to what she's going through right now.
"Well... due to the circumstances i think i named this EP appropriately," she wrote earlier this week. "good cry coming sept. 21"
Lil Xan hasn't yet remarked on the new song, or the breakup in general since his original videos. However, he did seem to acknowledge the drama on his most recent Instagram, captioned "Most hated Birthday boy."
I await Lil Xan's inevitable response.
