Justin Bieber just wrapped the 64 sold-out concerts that made up his Purpose Tour. To celebrate, he rented out a movie theater in Times Square. He and ten other friends all watched The Secret Lives of Pets together, according to E! News.
While it's not necessarily a romantic movie, that didn't stop Bieber from inviting Chantel Jeffries, his rumored ex-girlfriend, to attend the event.
Her name has been popping up a lot in association with Bieber, and more recently the Kardashian clan.
So, who is Chantel Jeffries?
The 23-year-old model and actress has actually been in the "Sorry" singer's orbit for longer than you probably realized. She was seen with Bieber pretty often in early 2014, around the time of his DUI in Miami. In fact, she was sitting shotgun in the car with him when he got pulled over in the yellow Lamborghini. Bieber was 19 at the time.
TMZ also theorizes that due to her involvement in his most public, and damning, run-in with the law, Jeffries is the clear inspiration for Bieber's popular song, "Love Yourself."
"My momma don't like you and she likes everyone," he sings — perhaps referencing the fallout from that fateful night?
After she was arrested with Bieber, Jeffries got put through the wringer. Her arrest shocked her family. Sites claimed that she had been arrested five times, including once with a deadly weapon. The Daily News even had to issue an apology when some of its claims about her turned out to be false.
Jeffries was also accused of trying to "sell her story" about the night of the arrest for $20,000. She was reportedly in talks with networks, but never pursued it and vehemently denied that she was ever in negotiations.
She talked to E! News in January 2014 to dispel the rumors. She told the site in a statement: "I am a full-time student who had enjoyed a normal lifestyle, free from public scrutiny and criticism, until now. What has happened to me is wrong. I want people in general, and the media in particular, to consider the impact their disparaging comments have on the individual; especially when their comments are inaccurate."
But these days, she is far from a normal twentysomething.
She is a beauty and lifestyle vlogger on YouTube, and even wears matching dresses with Kylie Jenner.
Kim Kardashian has also featured her in a beauty tutorial on her site.
@ChantelJeffries thank you for doing this! Can't wait for everyone to see it! Xo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2016
She was (and presumably still is), based on her celeb friend group, cordial with another ex of Bieber's, Hailey Baldwin.
And now, she's apparently back in VIP with Bieber.
