These YouTube Stars Prove Beauty Isn't Gender-Exclusive

Moments like these are some of the reasons Simondac and Gutierrez pour their hearts and souls into creating content every single day — to inspire men and women to embrace what they love and never let anyone tell them otherwise. "Men want to feel the same way that women feel [and be] empowered in that way," says Gutierrez. Clearly the rest of the world is catching on. When Gutierrez and Simondac were starting out, male beauty gurus were few and far between on YouTube and Instagram — which is far from the case now.But despite the positive demeanors, when your career involves baring your soul to millions of people, trolls inevitably come out of the woodwork. "I get hate every single day, saying I'm gay [and] going to hell, or that I don't know what I'm doing or that I need help," says Gutierrez. "Now that I have this platform, it makes me want to fight even harder." In fact, in the beginning of nearly every Manny MUA video, Gutierriez says what has become his cheeky mantra: "If you guys don't like this video, if you guys don't like me, don't fucking watch it."On the opposite end of the spectrum, Simondac's approach is to pay no mind to online haters. "Even before social media I was already dealing with negativity, so translating that to online wasn't hard because walking through the mall, going to work, people would talk about me as I passed by," he says. "But I'm a brother, a son, a friend, a human being. I don't pay attention to negativity."And it's a good thing they push past the haters, because Gutierrez and Simondac are at the helm of an enormous online movement through which young girls and boys are going to them for their beauty educations. Only time will tell what they'll do next, but both are positive they'll continue making content for as long as they can. In fact, they'll be hosting a meet-and-greet in Times Square later this month to meet some of their New York-based fans.