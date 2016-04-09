These YouTube Stars Prove Beauty Isn't Gender-Exclusive

But getting there wasn't so easy. Being a makeup-obsessed boy in a girl's world is no walk in the park — especially when you're starting out. "I feel like the minority of minorities — I'm gay, I'm plus-sized, I'm Filipino, I do makeup," says Simondac. "I really had to prove to my family [that I could do this]; they wanted me to go into health and nursing."



Gutierrez overcame similar obstacles during the formative years of his beauty career. "In the beginning, it was really confusing; my parents didn't know what was going on," he says. "They thought I was trying to become a woman, and they didn't understand." But as Simondac and Gutierrez have pushed on, their parents have become some of their biggest supporters.



A few months ago, Simondac and Gutierrez were in San Francisco doing a meet-and-greet when a young boy and his father walked in. "He was 12 or 14 [with] a full face of makeup and his dad was there, this macho man with blue jeans and a cowboy hat," says Gutierrez. "He was so proud of his son. It felt like the world was changing in that moment."

