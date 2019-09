But as I got to know the influencers, my outsider feeling began to diminish, and by the end of the trip, many of us became friends. And I've never had more fun with makeup than when I was discussing products with Nicol Concilio or gushing over baking with Patrick Starrr and Manny MUA . Being able to freely beat my face in the company of true makeup fanatics was not only one of the highlights of the trip, but it reinforced everything I loved about beauty when I first started watching YouTube videos almost four years ago in high school.It was incredible seeing the beauty community come together in this way. At the end of the day, every single one of us was there because he or she is obsessed with makeup — so much so that beauty has become our full-time job — and it served as a much-needed reminder that this passion is more important to me than a few extra likes.