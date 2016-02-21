Tarte Just Launched 2 HUGE Makeup Collections

Last week, I may have hit the beauty junkie jackpot: the Insta-famous cosmetics brand Tarte invited me to tag along with 20 social media influencers on a Hawaiian adventure. Why? To celebrate the launch of two enormous collections, the Double Duty Beauty (which is exclusive to Ulta) and Rainforest Of The Sea, which will live in Sephora stores.
While on the island, Tarte's founder, Maureen Kelly, dared us to try out each product on the beach, in the air, and even underwater. It was a brave move — testing out the products in the 99% Hawaiian humidity could either make or break our opinion of the collections. If the heat, moisture, and hours spent engaging in adventurous activities made a dent in the makeup, it would be all too apparent. But in the case of Tarte's new collections, this approach worked in its favor.
The DDB collection, as you can probably imagine, is made up of nine products that are all about multitasking — so they're perfect to wear on the regular whether you're in school or in an office. The ROS line includes 19 makeup and skin-care items that contain skin-loving ingredients, like algae extract and antioxidants to help boost hydration and radiance. Both lines, of course, stay true to Tarte's philosophy of creating cruelty-free cosmetics that don't contain all the chemical nasties (phthalates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, to name a few) that many other products do.
DDB products are available today at Ulta and ROS will be available online at Sephora on February 29 (and in stores on March 14). Not sure where to start? Ahead, check out 10 of my favorite products from the lines.
While on the island, Tarte's founder, Maureen Kelly, dared us to try out each product on the beach, in the air, and even underwater. It was a brave move — testing out the products in the 99% Hawaiian humidity could either make or break our opinion of the collections. If the heat, moisture, and hours spent engaging in adventurous activities made a dent in the makeup, it would be all too apparent. But in the case of Tarte's new collections, this approach worked in its favor.
The DDB collection, as you can probably imagine, is made up of nine products that are all about multitasking — so they're perfect to wear on the regular whether you're in school or in an office. The ROS line includes 19 makeup and skin-care items that contain skin-loving ingredients, like algae extract and antioxidants to help boost hydration and radiance. Both lines, of course, stay true to Tarte's philosophy of creating cruelty-free cosmetics that don't contain all the chemical nasties (phthalates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, to name a few) that many other products do.
DDB products are available today at Ulta and ROS will be available online at Sephora on February 29 (and in stores on March 14). Not sure where to start? Ahead, check out 10 of my favorite products from the lines.