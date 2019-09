It wasn't until my sophomore year of college that I realized my obsession could turn into an actual job. By some crazy luck, I got an interview for my first beauty internship at W magazine after seeing a listing for the position online. During the Skype interview with my future boss, I noticed a Clarisonic Mia lurking in the background in her cubicle. The beauty-product nerd in me piped up and asked about the device — my boss told me in retrospect that my knowledge of that product was one of the reasons I was offered the position.Fast-forward two years, and I'm writing about beauty almost daily for the very publication you're reading right now. This past October, my obsession with YouTube came to a head and I got the chance to attend my first Beautycon in New York City — an event that brings together content creators and beauty brands in a convention-like setting. After watching these YouTubers for years, I was finally face-to-face with some of the people who had taught me everything I know about cat-eyes and foundation. I got to meet Fleur de Force (a YouTuber I've been watching from the very beginning) and even Nikki Phillippi — another OG video creator. As sappy as this may sound, it was a surreal experience meeting the women who have shaped the formative years of my beauty education. Without them, who knows where I'd be today?