Everything You Need To Know About Patrick Starrr's MAC Collection

Simondac has a long history with Pulse, a landmark in the LGBTQ community in Orlando and the site of 2016's horrific mass shooting that left 49 people dead. "You have no idea what Pulse means to me," says Simondac. "It was the first time I ever saw a drag queen, ever. Patrick Starrr is very much an Orlando queen... I owe a lot of my aesthetic to Pulse and the drag queens there." That history intersected with his relationship with MAC, which has a longstanding commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community . In fact, the first time Simondac attended a party with the MAC brand was at Pulse for MAC's Viva Glam and MAC Aids Fund initiative . He even performed in drag at one of the brand's charity events.