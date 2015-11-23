

Do your kids know it?

"They know it’s my song, they love to play it when it’s not Christmas. They can pretty much recognize my voice, but sometimes they’ll go, ‘Mommy that's you,’ and it won’t be, and I’ll be like ‘Okaaay.’"



What's your holiday tradition?

"I bring my friends — a lot more than should be in one house at the same time — to Aspen and we have a great time. There is snow, we go sledding, we go on a sleigh ride in the middle of the night. It’s beautiful and Santa Claus comes, 'cause of course, I know him. The real reindeer are there, so it’s the best. [Ed. note: Fact-checking this, but still waiting to hear back from the North Pole.]"



The '90s are having a major moment right now. You were such a huge '90s star — how do you feel about all the trends coming back?

"I don’t really care what people do. Trends happen. Then, it is a repeat of a trend."



But I feel like you started some of those trends.

"Oh, really? That would be nice to get some acknowledgement on that."

