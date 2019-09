"My favorite video that I did back then, which was more like late '90s, was 'Honey.' I was on a jet ski with my hair back. I was on a boat with my hair blowing, and I was tied up in the Dolce & Gabbana dress. I jumped out the window, swam through the water, took off my clothes. It was a big-budget flick.""That was my favorite album, because I got to really do what I wanted to do. I love the Daydream album, too, because it has 'One Sweet Day,' 'Fantasy,' and 'Always Be My Baby.'""I do, but my hair is not as naturally curly as I made it. They’re not ringlets, but my babies have perfect ringlets. My daughter has these great curls. And, oh my goodness, my son has wild hair when he wakes up.""I use a regular conditioner and leave it in, any conditioner, and treat it as a leave-in conditioner. I do the same thing with my kids. So you have to comb through it when it’s wet and leave a good conditioner on it, then either dry it with a diffuser or towel-dry it and let it dry naturally.""Five years? I am taking on too much in the next five days — I can’t even think about it.""I do. I’m excited that I directed this movie this year [ Hallmark's A Christmas Melody ], I’m excited to get more into that. We did the best we could with how quickly we were working, but I think it’s going to be a nice holiday movie to sit down and watch with your family.""I have been through it all, but there are different shenanigans that go on now that I haven’t been through and that I don’t care to go through. But I would say, focus on your art as much as possible and try not to get stuck and absorbed in your phone — because in the studio, you can't do that. But even when people have had the TV on when I was working, I’d always say, 'Can you turn that off?' because it takes the focus away from the music."