Patrick Starrr Is Officially Getting His Own MAC Collection — & We Have All The Details

And Simondac isn't about to just slap his name on a few existing MAC products and call it a day. His collection with the cosmetics brand was a year in the making — and the star touched every aspect of it, including campaign images, product formulation, packaging, and social strategy, which, according to Dougherty, is the most involved any collaborator has ever been. Simondac was appointed Key Artist Collaborator for MAC this fall and will continue to work with the brand throughout 2018, creating content for the brand and traveling to the Philippines, Mexico, Canada, Europe, and parts of the U.S. to promote his collection and teach a number of master classes.