Nine West Boots That Look Just Like Dior

As the self-proclaimed Queen of Impractical Footwear, I'd wear ankle-baring flats and slip-on mules all year round if I could — including in a snowstorm (fun fact: I didn't buy my first real pair of waterproof winter boots until last December). Safe for my classic black booties, my cold weather footwear collection is practically non-existent — though it seems like, 27 years later, I may have just found a pair that's changed my mind.
Recently, I stumbled upon these pointed-toe navy ankle boots from Nine West, and I didn't hate them. Instead, I actually started picturing all of the different ways I could style them: with a white button-up and jeans, with a high-necked, long-sleeved floral dress, with a black skirt and striped turtleneck. But I think what caught my attention the most is how much they remind me of Dior. While they don't actually look like anything sent down the runway, the suede fabric, the knotted detailing, and the sharp-but-sweet silhouette are reminiscent of Maria Grazia Chiuri's fall 2017 collection for the label — her all-blue, feminist manifesto of sorts has trickled down fast-fashion and dominated street style, so it's no surprise we're getting Dior vibes from these $119 Zadan Pointy Toe Booties. (And if you're looking for actual Dior boots, the closest thing we found was this pair on Vestiaire Collective, which is on sale for $1,156.68).
In case you need further convincing, the shoes currently have a 4.7 out of 5 rating, based on 17 reviews. One user wrote: "I love these booties...every time I wear them I get compliments! Soooo comfortable and stylish and unique....gonna buy another pair;" another said: "I opened the box, felt the silky suede, put them on and immediately ordered another back-up pair. These are one of a kind!" While I could give my own two cents, these comments, and the 15 others, sum my feelings up perfectly. And though they may not be waterproof, they are for those days when it's a little too cold to go barefoot. Baby steps, you know?
