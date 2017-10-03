Nine West Boots That Look Just Like Dior

In case you need further convincing, the shoes currently have a 4.7 out of 5 rating, based on 17 reviews. One user wrote: "I love these booties...every time I wear them I get compliments! Soooo comfortable and stylish and unique....gonna buy another pair;" another said: "I opened the box, felt the silky suede, put them on and immediately ordered another back-up pair. These are one of a kind!" While I could give my own two cents, these comments, and the 15 others, sum my feelings up perfectly. And though they may not be waterproof, they are for those days when it's a little too cold to go barefoot. Baby steps, you know?