Nine West Boots That Look Just Like Dior

Recently, I stumbled upon these pointed-toe navy ankle boots from Nine West, and I didn't hate them. Instead, I actually started picturing all of the different ways I could style them: with a white button-up and jeans, with a high-necked, long-sleeved floral dress, with a black skirt and striped turtleneck. But I think what caught my attention the most is how much they remind me of Dior. While they don't actually look like anything sent down the runway, the suede fabric, the knotted detailing, and the sharp-but-sweet silhouette are reminiscent of Maria Grazia Chiuri's fall 2017 collection for the label — her all-blue, feminist manifesto of sorts has trickled down fast-fashion and dominated street style , so it's no surprise we're getting Dior vibes from these $119 Zadan Pointy Toe Booties . (And if you're looking for actual Dior boots, the closest thing we found was this pair on Vestiaire Collective , which is on sale for $1,156.68).