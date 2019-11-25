These Days, Raf Simons Is More Inspired By TV Than Fashion

Now, Simons says he is more fascinated by what he’s watching on television than what he is seeing on designer runways. “Today, I find fewer things new,” he said. “At the end of the ‘80s, when I started looking, and then during your studies, and then when I started going into it, I thought everything was new.” He is specifically referring to Martin Margiela and Comme des Garçons, among others who kept fashion fresh. “It’s all so avant-garde, so extreme, and that I miss a lot,” he continued.