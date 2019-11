These Days, Raf Simons Is More Inspired By TV Than Fashion

Simons said that he felt stressed having to constantly act as a personality for the brand and actually design all of the clothes. “When I was at Dior, I felt there was an incredible pressure from the outside on me to be with me while I was designing, while I was in the studio,” he said, referring to the press who wanted to be there to report every step on the way. “It was mainly because one designer was very much at ease with it. I don’t criticize people from doing it, but because other people do something, it should not be a system for everybody,” said Simons, seemingly referring to the late Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel , who was able to design 14 different collections a year and never shied away from sharing himself with fashion media.