Raf Simons Exits Calvin Klein, Effective Immediately

Last month, parent company PVH Corporation's chairman and chief executive officer, Emanuel Chirico, didn't mince words when he revealed sales were not doing well under Simons' direction. "While many of the product categories performed well, we are disappointed by the lack of return on our investments in our Calvin Klein 205W39NYC halo business and believe that some of Calvin Klein Jeans’ relaunched product was too elevated and did not sell through as well as we planned," Chirico said, noting they'd invested between $60 and $70 million into the main line and hadn't seen any return. He didn't stop there: "From a product perspective, we went too far, too fast on both fashion and price. We are working on fixing this fashion miss, and we believe that our CK Jeans offering will be much more commercial and fashion-right beginning in 2019, especially for the fall 2019 season."