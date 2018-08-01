Go Behind-The-Scenes With The Kardashians For The New CK Underwear Campaign

For their latest trick, the Kardashian-Jenner family is back with another installment of their Calvin Klein Underwear & Calvin Klein Jeans campaign. Shot by Willy Vanderperre, the top tier fashion photographer who lensed creative director Raf Simons' debut campaign for the American label, the fall 2018 edition of the brand's "siblings" motif sees the family, including a pregnant Khloé Kardashian, striking their most chill poses in Thousand Oaks, California. Spoiler alert: Unfortunately, matriarch Kris Jenner was nowhere to be found.
If you've been keeping up with these things (sorry, we had to), the latest Calvin Klein campaign stint continues the #MYCALVINS messaging of togetherness, which makes sense considering the family is seldom seen apart. To spread the underwear gospel, Calvin Klein and Kar-Jenner fans alike are encouraged to get inspired by the imagery and demonstrate what family means to them, using 'Join Our Family#MYCALVINS' on social media, as well as uploading images to a live gallery on the Calvin Klein website. Though not much convincing will be needed, seeing as the #MYCALVINS movement has sparked more parodies and controversies than any other fashion campaign top of mind — namely the Justin Bieber era.
In addition to the black and white shots, videographer Shane Sigler captured the family playing a good old game of telephone, in which model sister Kendall Jenner makes up a sentence so random, you'll have to play it back twice. We can't recall the last time we sat in the grass and played childhood games with our siblings in our underwear, but like any Kardashian-affiliated project, the campaign will surely draw its fair share of defectors and callouts from the photoshop police. But with a brand like Calvin Klein that pretty much sells itself (and whose DNA includes as much shock value as it does wearability), who even cares? Those matching sets are fire.
