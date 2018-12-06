These Dior Bags Are Literal Works Of Art

Everybody knows the Lady Dior bag, right? Well, it's one of the most iconic handbags ever, thanks in part to noted carrier Princess Diana, and was designed in 1995 during the gap year between Gianfranco Ferré and John Galliano's tenures. For the third time, Dior has collaborated with a team of artists to put their own spins on the luxurious tote. But for the first time, Chiuri and company have compiled a female-only cast of 11 artists from all over the world to interpret the bag: Olga De Amaral of Colombia, Polly Apfelbaum of the U.S., Burçak Bingöl of Turkey, Lee Bul of Korea, Isabelle Cornaro of France, and others. The bags make their global debut at Art Basel in Miami this week.