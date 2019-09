Karlie Kloss Got Married On A Thursday — & Wore Dior

"Karlie isn’t who most people picture when they hear the words computer nerd, but that’s exactly what helps her reach the girls she does," Melinda Gates told Vogue of Kloss last month. "She’s proof that tech entrepreneurs don’t need to fit any one mold." And Kloss acknowledges that: "Before the dawning of social media, I think the role of the model was more to be seen. I’ve always wanted to use my voice for positive impact. Now I can speak in real time."