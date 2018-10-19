Karlie Kloss Got Married On A Thursday — & Wore Dior

Weekday weddings are tricky to pull off, but supermodel Karlie Kloss married Josh Kushner on Thursday, shared a photo from their nuptials on her Instagram. Her only caption was the date, accompanied by a heart emoji.
Though details about the model's big day are mum, we do know she wed Kushner in a Dior wedding gown. A thoughtful throwback to her days as the face of Dior, Kloss' bespoke long-sleeved lace dress was designed by the French fashion house's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
It makes sense that Kloss would work with Grazia Chiuri on her wedding gown, as the designer has made it her mission to talk to modern women. "It’s important to give women a wardrobe that supports them, and allows them to be confident in themselves," Dior's first female artistic director told The Cut earlier this week. "Fashion has a huge responsibility: If you feel confident, you can do things well. But I don’t want to impose a point of view; I want to support women."
Notably, Grazia Chiuri drew a lot of attention when she created a T-shirt that featured the saying "We Should All Be Feminists" on her spring 2017 runway. Like Kloss, Grazia Chiuri uses her platform to help educate girls all over the world; last year, Dior partnered with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, which supports and funds education, health, and emergency-response programs in impoverished areas around the world.
"Karlie isn’t who most people picture when they hear the words computer nerd, but that’s exactly what helps her reach the girls she does," Melinda Gates told Vogue of Kloss last month. "She’s proof that tech entrepreneurs don’t need to fit any one mold." And Kloss acknowledges that: "Before the dawning of social media, I think the role of the model was more to be seen. I’ve always wanted to use my voice for positive impact. Now I can speak in real time."
