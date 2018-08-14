Tell us about how you first got into the fashion industry.

"I didn’t go to fashion school and hadn't worked in fashion before. Verbal needed jewelry for his stage outfits, but we couldn’t find what we wanted in the existing market, so we started to design it ourselves through a few jewelry makers we had met in Tokyo. We started off with 18-karat gold fine jewelry, but from those special pieces we went on to make small POW! rings and pendants for ourselves and to give out to friends — the rest is history."