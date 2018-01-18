On Thursday afternoon, a host of celebrities and the fashion elite flocked to the Palais-Royal in Paris to attend the fall 2018 Louis Vuitton menswear show, Kim Jones' final collection after seven years at the men's helm of the French fashion house. As one of the most influential menswear designers in the industry, the announcement of Jones' departure from Louis Vuitton earlier this week took the fashion world and his army of streetwear-obsessed fans by surprise. But for his last collection, Jones put on a stellar show with an epic finale that will make his swan song even more memorable.
The monogram-heavy line-up, which was inspired by "a constant voyage" ranging from the Wild West to the Far East, featured metallic tailoring, shorts layered over monogrammed leggings, sporty V-necks emblazoned with 'LOUIS,' a sweater with a peace sign cleverly woven into the iconic LV logo, a variety of elegant outerwear, ribbed knitwear in vivid colors, and marbled digital prints.
In a moment that will no doubt go down in the fashion annals, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss closed the show wearing patent trench coats printed with the iconic LV monogram, finished off with heavy lace-up boots. Jones took to Instagram directly after the event, explaining that the legendary duo's guest appearance in the men's show was an homage to Marc Jacobs' early '00s tenure at Louis Vuitton, and a symbol of thanks to the man who got Jones the job in the first place.
As Jones took his final bow, he was joined by the supermodel pair as the entire audience, including the Beckham clan, Lewis Hamilton, Joe Jonas, and Gwendoline Christie rose to give him a standing ovation. Designers Virgil Abloh, Olivier Rousteing, Craig Green, Humberto Leon, and Chitose Abe of Sacai also sat front row, a testament to how widely Kim Jones is adored by celebrities, fashion aficionados, and fellow designers alike. We cannot wait to see how he follows up this epic end to his reign at Louis Vuitton with his next fashion move. At Burberry, perhaps?
