This afternoon, the fashion elite and a host of celebrities (including the Beckham clan) flocked to Palais-Royal to attend the AW18 Louis Vuitton show, Kim Jones' final collection after seven years at the helm of the French fashion house's menswear offering. As one of the most lauded and influential menswear designers in the industry, the announcement of Jones' departure from Louis Vuitton earlier this week took the fashion world and his army of streetwear-obsessed fans by surprise. For his last Louis Vuitton collection, Jones put on a stellar show, with an epic finale that will make his swan song even more memorable. The monogram-heavy collection, which was inspired by "a constant voyage", featured metallic tailoring, shorts layered over monogrammed leggings, a baseball V-neck emblazoned with 'LOUIS', a jumper with a peace sign cleverly woven into the iconic LV logo, a variety of elegant outerwear, ribbed knitwear in vivid colours (all hail that neon yellow roll neck) and incredible marbled digital prints.