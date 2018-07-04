The V&A's Next Big Fashion Exhibit Was Already A Hit In Paris

It will be interesting to note whether the V&A’s exhibit will explore the evolving politics of the House of Dior, from Christian Dior’s reactionary post-war vision of femininity to Maria Grazia Chiuri’s modern "We should all be feminists" mantra (taken, of course, from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s lecture and essay of the same name). Of his New Look, Christian Dior once wrote, "We were emerging from the period of war, of uniforms, of women-soldiers built like boxers. I drew women-flowers, soft shoulders, fine waists like liana and wide skirts like corolla." That first sentence is generally cut from quotations, presumably to make the second read as a statement rather than as a judgement. In fact, some feminists blame Dior’s cinched-waist Bar jacket and swishing skirts for setting the revolution in gender roles back a decade to the pre-war period.