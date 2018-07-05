If we were to review the first batch of the fall 2018 haute couture shows like a sports commentator, it'd sound a bit like this: "And we're off! Following a swift start from Ronald van der Kemp (thanks to a sustainable sneaker collaboration), Sonia Rykiel picked up the pace with a stride that felt more light than haute! Later, Schiaparelli took the lead — nice moves, Stephen Jones — though Iris Van Herpen is still the oddball contender! But Dior may prove that slow and steady could take the race!"
But hey, this is haute couture we're talking about — the only week of the fashion calendar when the industry slows down and brings fans from all over the world to take in the magic that is clothing that took more than a few months to put together. And what better time and place to peacock than Paris in July? We're talking about the street style moments outside of the shows that, if you ask us, bring the heat unlike any other season. And now that we've reached the end of it, it's time to look at the MVPs of ultra luxe fashion.
Apart from the supermodel lineups on the runways — see: Jaime King, Erin O'Connor, and Adriana Lima, who don't usually strut their stuff at couture week — the frenzy around the annual spectacle is a little more controlled. Think: fashion without the chaos (and a front row that may not have a million followers on Instagram, but who have more than a few million in the bank). It's why, like a very chic spectator's sport, we love to post up outside of the shows to people watch. Double the clothes, double the fun.
In the slideshow ahead, we'll be keeping you posted on the best street style moments outside of the Paris haute couture shows until the finish line. So far, it seems showgoers are pulling out all the stops when it comes to flexing for the 'gram — there's (still) plenty of Vetements and Balenciaga to go around — but stay tuned to see why, when it comes to street style, haute couture is where it's at.