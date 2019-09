But hey, this is haute couture we're talking about — the only week of the fashion calendar when the industry slows down and brings fans from all over the world to take in the magic that is clothing that took more than a few months to put together. And what better time and place to peacock than Paris in July? We're talking about the street style moments outside of the shows that, if you ask us, bring the heat unlike any other season. And now that we've reached the end of it, it's time to look at the MVPs of ultra luxe fashion.